In Flipkart Big Billion Days, bumper offers and discounts are being offered on smartphones, laptops and other categories of products. Samsung has also made its flagship, mid-range and budget-phones cheaper in the cell. Recently launched in India, Samsung Galaxy F41 is also being offered in Flipkart Sale at a reduced price as a limited period offer. Tell you how you can buy this latest Samsung phone cheaply.The Galaxy F41’s 6 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 15,499, while the 128 GB inbuilt storage variant costs Rs 16,499.

Samsung Galaxy F41 can be purchased in the cell for Rs 15,499 with a discount of 1 thousand rupees. An additional discount of 1 thousand rupees will also be available for shopping with SBI Credit and Debit Card.

Under the Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan, customers can take the phone home by paying 70 percent money. Apart from this, the handset can also be taken at a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,723 per month. A discount of up to Rs 14,950 can also be taken on exchanging old phones. This Samsung handset comes in Fusion Black, Fusion Blue and Fusion Green color.

Samsung Galaxy F41: specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 6.4-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED display. The handset has an Exynos octa-core processor. The phone has 64 GB and 128 GB inbuilt storage with 6 GB RAM. Storage can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card.

This Samsung phone runs on Android 10. The phone has 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels and 5 megapixel triple rear cameras. There is a 32 megapixel front camera for selfie. For connectivity, features like 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS have been provided. To give power to the phone, a 6000mAh battery is provided.

