The Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale will begin on October 16. Walmart-owned online shopping website has finally revealed the date. The Big Billion Days Sale will run till October 21 and will offer a large number of offers and deals. Flipkart has already revealed that a 10 percent instant discount will be available on purchases made through SBI bank cards. Flipkart Plus customers will be able to shop at Big Billion Days Sale from October 15 under Early Axis.Apart from SBI Card Instant Discount, Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finzerve EMI cards and debit and credit cards of major banks. Cashback will also be available for transactions through Paytm Wallit and Paytm UPI.

Biggest online sale of the year, bumper discount will be available on smartphones, learn about top-deals

Under the Big Billion Days 2020 sale, Flipkart will get discounts on mobile, TV, home appliances, electronics and accessories and many other categories of products. Flipkart also revealed the top deals found on smartphones on Saturday.

Flipkart has revealed that the company has added 50 Hazara grocery stores to enhance its grocery onboarding program. The e-retailer aims to deliver to more than 850 cities in the country.

Samsung galaxy a71, galaxy a51, galaxy a31 and galaxy a21s are getting cheap, bang cashback offer

Like Flipkart, Amazon has also announced its annual Great Indian Festival Sale. But Amazon has not yet revealed the date. Hopefully, information will be provided soon.