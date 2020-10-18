Flipkart Big Billion Days The sale continues with a series of discounts and offers. In addition to TV, smartphones, home appliances, electronics items, many other important items are available at a discount. In addition, 10 percent instant discount is also being given for payment through SBI Credit and Debit Card. In Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale, many companies including Realme, Samsung are offering TVs in the range of less than 20,000. If you want to bring a new TV home this Diwali then you have this great opportunity. Let’s know how much discount is available on which TV.

LG 32-inch HD Ready TV

LG’s 32 inch HD Ready TV can be purchased at a price of less than Rs 20,000 in Flipkart Sale. TV is supported by apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hoster and YouTube. The screen refresh rate is 50 Hz. Although the price of this TV is Rs 21,990, but in the cell you can buy it for just Rs 13,049.

Realme 32-inch HD TV

Recently, Realme has entered the smart TV market. Reality’s 32 inch HD Ready and 43 inch Full HD TV run on Android TV OS. The refresh rate of the screen is 60 Hz. These TVs offer sound output 24 watts and all popular OTT application support. The 32-inch HD TV of Reality is priced at Rs 14,999, but right now you can order it for just Rs 9,899.

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready TV

Apart from these, Samsung is also offering its TV in this cell. The company’s 32 inch HD Ready Smart TV is equipped with features like screen mirror, content guide in this TV. You can buy it at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale with a discount. Although the price of the TV is Rs 19,990, but the cell can be purchased for Rs 13,049.

