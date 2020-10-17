Today is the second day of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. This cell is getting discounts on products of smartphones, television, home appliances, electronics and many other categories. Apart from the price discount, 10% instant discount will also be available on payment through SBI Credit and Debit Card. In Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart is offering 48 hours of installation, 3 times better exchange value and no-cost EMI. Today we will tell you about those smart TVs from Nokia, Realme, Samsung, Panasonic, LG and OnePlus which can be sold in less than 20 thousand rupees and great offers are being given on it.

Samsung 32-inch HD Ready TV

Samsung’s 32 inch HD Ready Smart TV can be availed at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale with a discount. This TV has features like screen mirror, content guide. The original price of this TV is Rs 19,990 and can be purchased at Flipkart Sale for Rs 13,049.

LG 32-inch HD Ready TV

LG’s 32 inch HD Ready TV can be taken for less than 20 thousand rupees. TV is supported by apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + Hoster and YouTube. The screen refresh rate is 50 Hz. The MRP of the TV is Rs 21,990 but in the cell it can be taken for Rs 13,049.

Realme 43-inch full HD and 32-inch HD TV

Realme has recently entered the smart TV market and is gradually strengthening its hold in the market. Reality’s 32 inch HD Ready and 43 inch Full HD TV run on Android TV OS. The screen refresh rate is 60 Hz. These TVs offer sound output 24 watts and all popular OTT apps support.

The original price of 43 inch TV of Reality is Rs 25,999 while in the cell it can be taken for Rs 18,249. At the same time, 32 inch HD TV can be bought for Rs 9,899 instead of Rs 14,999.

OnePlus (32) HD Ready TV

OnePlus launched the TV last year after the smartphone in the consumer electronics market. Recently the company has launched 32 inch HD Ready model. The MRP of this TV is Rs 19,999 while in the cell it can be taken for Rs 12,599.

Nokia 32-inch HD Ready TV

Nokia has recently launched new phones in its TV lineup. The 32-inch Ready Smart TV features an Onkyo soundbar that commands a 39 watt sound output. This TV runs on Android 9 TV OS. The MRP of this TV is Rs 19,999 but in the cell it can be taken for Rs 11,699.

Mi 4A Pro 43-inch full HD TV

Xiaomi made an entry into the smart TV market. Smart TV runs on Android OS and has Google Assistant support. This TV has Chromecast in-built. There is also TV Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar and YouTube Support. Me TV4A Pro has custom UI patchwall 3.0. The MRP of the TV is Rs 25,999 and in the cell it can be taken for Rs 20,240.

Panasonic 40-inch Full HD TV

Panasonic’s Android Smart TV can be taken in cell for less than Rs 20 thousand. Smart TV has support for OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Disney + Hotstar. Google Assistant is already available in this TV. The MRP of the TV is Rs 24,990 but in the cell it can be taken for Rs 18,249.