Big Billion Days Sale operates on Flipkart. Bumper offers are being offered in this cell on electronics, mobiles, laptops and smartphones. Apart from this, discounts on products like Powerbank, Headphones, Speaker are also getting good deals. Today we tell you about those powerbanks coming in less than 1000 rupees, which can overcome the problem of running out of battery of mobile or other devices again and again.This power bank of Ambren’s 10000mAh capacity supports 12 Watt fast charging. It is available in black, blue and white colors. It weighs 187 grams. This powerbank with lithium polymer battery is charged with AC adapter.

Syska 10000mAh Power Bank: Rs 499

This 10000mAh power back fast charging of Cisco supports 10 watts. It is available in black and white color. This powerbank with lithium ion battery comes with micro connector. The charging cable comes together in the box.

Ambrane 20000 mAh Power Bank: Rs 799

This powerbank of Ambrane comes with 20000mAh capacity. This power bank supports 10 watts fast charging. It can be purchased in Black, Olive Green and Red colors. It weighs 500 grams and comes with Type-C and micro connectors. The charging cable comes together in the box.

Syska 20000 mAh Power Bank: Rs 899

This Powerbank of Siska can be purchased at Flipkart Sale with a good offer. It is available in power black and white color. It weighs 446 grams. This power bank with lithium polymer battery comes with micro connector. The charging cable comes together in the box.



Powerlit Pro 10000 mAh Powerbank: Rs 999

Great deal on this 10000mAh capacity compact power bank. It supports 22.5 watts fast charging. It can be purchased in Black, Green and Red colors. It weighs 174 grams and comes with micro and Type-C connectors. The charging cable comes together in the box.