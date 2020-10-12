With the start of the festive season, there are going to be tremendous offers on electronic products on Flipkart, Amazon and other online shopping platforms. In this episode, Kodak’s HD LED TVs are starting from just Rs 5,999 in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale starting from October 16, and the company claims that in this sale, the customer has Kodak CA Series and 7XPRO Series Android There will be a chance to buy TV at a very cheap price.

Also read- Add to Google Meet in these easy ways ‌Blur Background, will benefit

Smart TV very rarely

According to Kodak, the price of 7XPRO series Smart TV in Android TV segment will start from Rs 10,999, which is the lowest price Android TV. The 7XPRO Series Smart TV has over 5,000 apps, 24 Watt sound system equipped with Dolby Vision and DTS, Bluetooth Smart Remote, AirPlay as well as built-in Chromecast, making these TVs the most essential and affordable in the current times.

Also read- Flipkart Big Billion Days: Bumper discounts on Samsung, Oppo, Realme smartphones

Offers on Kodak TV on Amazon as well as Flipkart

What is special about these TV sets?

While the Kodak CA Series TV sets are equipped with MediaTek powered blazing fast processors and Android 10 based, the 7XPRO Series TV models are equipped with Amlogic powered processors, which are considered to be the most powerful. Kodak launched 7XPRO Series TVs in August this year, which run on Android 9 Pie. At the same time, the TV sets of this series are equipped with features like quad core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali-450MP3 GPU.

Also read- Google blocked more than 240 android apps, delete them soon from phone

Chance to bring good TV home in festive season

4K models too economical?

While the Kodak 7XPRO Series 32HDX7XPRO, 40FHDX7XPRO and 43FHDX7XPRO are equipped with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, its 4K models come with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. In the 7XPRO Series, Kodak TVs start from 32 inches in 40, 43, 50, and 55 inch screen variants. The company claims that Kodak has brought in Dhansu offers in the TV segment on Flipkart and Amazon in the festive season to provide Dhansu TV to customers at a low price.