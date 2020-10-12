Festive season in the country is near and e-commerce websites have announced their annual sale. Bumper offers and discounts are being given on products to woo customers and call more and more people on your behalf. Flipkart has announced the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale while Amazon has announced the Great Indian Festival. The Flipkart sale will begin on October 16. Tell you which are the top deals in this cell.First of all talk about smartphones, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will get Poco M2 and M2 Pro smartphones with a discount of Rs 4000. Both these phones can be purchased for Rs 10,499 and Rs 12,999 respectively. LG G8X’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant will be priced at Rs 19,990. Please tell that this phone was launched in India for 70 thousand rupees. At the same time, Realme Narzo 20 Pro and 20 can be purchased for Rs 14,999 and Rs 10,499 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be made available for the first time in the Big Billion Days sale at a price of Rs 15,499. A discount of Rs 10,850 can also be found under ‘Flipkart Smart Upgrade’. However, the biggest deal will be on the Galaxy S 20+ smartphone. This phone can be purchased for Rs 49,999. Please tell that the MRP of this phone is now 83,000 rupees. The recently launched Galaxy Note 10 Plus will also be priced at Rs 54,999 instead of Rs 85,000 in the sale.

Oppo A52’s 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be made available for Rs 12,990 instead of Rs 17,990. At the same time, other Oppo smartphones such as Oppo A5S, Oppo F15, Oppo A31 and Reno 4 Pro will also have the opportunity to buy with offers.

Apart from this, many other handsets like Google Pixel 4A will also be made available for the first time in the Big Billion Sale. The price of this phone is Rs 29,999.

The 4GB RAM variant of Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be sold for Rs 9,499, Realme C12 for Rs 7,999. No-cost EMI, mobile protection and exchange offers are also being given on buying smartphones.

Talking about the gaming console, the latest Xbox Series S will also be made available in this cell with a discount. The Xbox Series S will be made available for Rs 29,999. From November 10, it will be sold for Rs 34,990.