Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is being continuously informed about the last few days. Now Flipkart has revealed the top offers and deals available in this cell. Flipkart has partnered with SBI for the biggest sale of the year. You will get 10 percent instant discount on shopping through SBI card. Apart from this, there will be a fixed cashback through Paytm bank account and wallet. Let's tell you which smartphones will get a bumper discount in this cell …

In Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, offers like No Cost EMI will be available on transactions through the cards of many big banks including SBI, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank. Apart from this, no-cost EMI will also be available on Bajaj Finserve card. On the cell page of Flipkart it has been told that the biggest offers will be available on smartphones in this cell.

– POCO M2 Pro smartphone can be purchased for Rs. 12,999 instead of Rs. 16,999.

– There will be a chance to buy 4 GB RAM variant of Infinix Hot 9 Pro for Rs 9,499.

– 3GB RAM / 32GB storage variant of Realme C12 smartphone will be sold for Rs 7,999 instead of Rs 10,999.

– There will be a chance to buy LG G8X’s 6 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant for Rs 19,990 instead of 70 thousand.

– 6 GB RAM and 32 GB storage variant of Oppo Reno 2F smartphone will be sold for Rs 16,990 instead of Rs 19,990.

– There will be a chance to buy 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Moto One Fusion for Rs 15,999.

– Samsung Galaxy A50S handset will be made available for Rs 13,999 instead of Rs 24,990.

– Vivo V19 smartphone will be sold for Rs 24,999. An additional discount of Rs 4000 will be available on buying this handset in an exchange offer.

– There will be a chance to buy 6 GB RAM and 127 GB storage variant of Redmi K20 Pro for Rs 22,999.

Apart from this, the most special thing is that in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, this time the company is also giving a chance to buy a new phone by exchanging broken, screened phones. Customers will be able to purchase Complete Mobile Protection at Flipkart Sale at an initial price of Rs. 1. Apart from this, there will be a chance to buy Flipkart Warranty Assistant for Rs 99.