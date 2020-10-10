The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 16. This cell will last for 6 days i.e. 21 October. Flipkart has now started giving information about discounts and offers on different categories of products. Now Poco has announced discounts on Flipkart sale on its smartphones.Poco gave information on Twitter that for the first time discounts will be given on the company’s smartphones. These phones include the recently launched Poco C3, Poco M2, Poco M2 Pro, Poco X2 and Poco X3. Poco M2 is priced at Rs 10,999 but it will be made available for Rs 10,499 with a discount of Rs 500 in the sale. Poco M2 Pro will be sold for Rs. 12,999 instead of Rs. 13,999 with a discount of Rs. 1,000.

Poco X2 will also get a discount of 1 thousand rupees. There will be a chance to buy this phone for Rs 16,499 instead of Rs 17,499. At the same time, Poco X3 has also been listed, but there is no cut in the price of this phone. The starting price of Poco X3 is Rs 16,999. The base variant of Poco C3 is priced at Rs 7,499. Shopping through SBI card in Flipkart sale will get 10% instant discount.

Let us know that Poco C3 is the latest phone of Kampi. This budget phone has been launched with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The Poco C3 has a 6.53 inch HD + display. The handset has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and expandable storage up to 512 GB. The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 which is Android 10 based. This handset has a 5000mAh battery.

