The online sale coming under the festive season is scheduled to begin. The Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale will begin on October 16 and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on October 17. Samsung is constantly announcing discounts and offers on the products of each category. On Thursday, the South Korean company announced discounts on its flagship, mid-range and wearable products.In the sale starting from October 16, the flagship Galaxy Note 10+ will be made available for Rs 54,999 and the Galaxy S 20+ for Rs 49,999. Both these handsets can be purchased at no-cost EMI. However, under Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Plan, customers will have the opportunity to buy these flagship devices at a 70 percent price. After 12 months i.e. one year, customers can buy a new phone by returning the existing phone on Flipkart. On the other hand, if customers want to retain the same phone, then they will be able to pay the remaining 30 percent amount.

Under the Smart Upgrade Plan, the Galaxy S20 Plus will have the opportunity to buy the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for Rs 38,499.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Special Offer

Recently launched Samsung Galaxy F41 will have the opportunity to buy 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant for Rs 15,499 and 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant for Rs 16,499. The company says that a discount of Rs 1,500 will be given on both these variants.

Apart from this, under the limited period offer, customers will be able to get 6 GB and 64 GB storage variants for a discount of 1 thousand rupees for Rs 14,999. Similarly, there will be a chance to buy 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variants for a discount of Rs 15,499.

There is also a chance to buy the Galaxy F41 under Flipkart’s Smart Upgrade Plan. That is, this phone will be yours for just Rs 10,849.



Offers on wearables and tablets

The Galaxy Watch 46mm Bluetooth will be made available at a special price of Rs 11,990. This watch, priced at Rs 19,990, is being given a discount of 8 thousand rupees.

At the same time, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, priced at Rs 9,999, can be purchased at Flipkart Sale for Rs 8,999 with a discount of Rs 1 thousand.

Explain that apart from these offers, customers will be able to take advantage of 10 percent instant cashback offers on purchases made through SBI credit and debit cards. Apart from this, no-cost EMI offer will also be available.

