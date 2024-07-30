A44 Games has announced that its recently released video game, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawnhas now surpassed the 500,000 players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

The result was achieved in less than two weeksas the work has been available since July 18. We also remind you that the game is available on Game Pass, so not all players have purchased the game. However, we do not have a clear division of active users between the various platforms.