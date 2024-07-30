The development team of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has revealed the number of players reached since launch and thanked for the result obtained. Let’s see the details.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
A44 Games has announced that its recently released video game, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawnhas now surpassed the 500,000 players on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
The result was achieved in less than two weeksas the work has been available since July 18. We also remind you that the game is available on Game Pass, so not all players have purchased the game. However, we do not have a clear division of active users between the various platforms.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Authors’ Commentary
The information was shared via Twitterwhere the official profile for the video game wrote: “Thank you, Engineers! Since launch, we’ve seen 500,000 new members of the Coalition army on PC, Xbox Series X | S, and PlayStation 5. That’s a huge number! Your support means the world!”
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a action RPG with souls-lite elements. In our review we explained that it is a work with many faces, with a valid balance between exploration of a not too open world and role-playing progression. We appreciated the combat as well as the pace of the game, but at the same time we admit that the narrative component is not particularly memorable.
What do you think? Are you one of the 500,000 players who have taken up the challenge of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, or do you still have to decide whether to venture into this world halfway between magic and gunpowder?
