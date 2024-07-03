IGN has released a spectacular new Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn gameplay trailer which quickly introduces us to the game’s characters and scenarios, before giving way to the adrenaline-pumping action of the fights.
These will obviously be the central elements of an experience that promises to lead us into a fascinating and insidious fantasy setting: a world turned upside down by the opening of the Door of the Great Abyss, which has allowed the arrival of an army of undead.
In command of the powerful warrior Nor Vanekaccompanied by a mysterious talking fox, we will have to face the seemingly endless hordes of demonic creatures and stop their advance in a desperate attempt to save our lands.
The trailer documents these mechanics very clearly, highlighting the variety of repertoire that we will have available in battle between melee weapons and guns, without obviously excluding a wide range of devastating special maneuvers.
The release is almost here
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is now just around the corner, set for July 18 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also be available from day one in the Xbox Game Pass catalogto the delight of Microsoft service subscribers.
A few days ago we tried Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn and the feelings were positive, in particular for the quality of a very dynamic and fun combat systemfor the well-paced progression and the many options available to customize the experience.
Certain, there is no shortage of doubts regarding the narrative part and elements such as exploration and crafting, which, despite being part of the game, do not seem to have been valued as one would have expected.
