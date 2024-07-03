IGN has released a spectacular new Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn gameplay trailer which quickly introduces us to the game’s characters and scenarios, before giving way to the adrenaline-pumping action of the fights.

These will obviously be the central elements of an experience that promises to lead us into a fascinating and insidious fantasy setting: a world turned upside down by the opening of the Door of the Great Abyss, which has allowed the arrival of an army of undead.

In command of the powerful warrior Nor Vanekaccompanied by a mysterious talking fox, we will have to face the seemingly endless hordes of demonic creatures and stop their advance in a desperate attempt to save our lands.

The trailer documents these mechanics very clearly, highlighting the variety of repertoire that we will have available in battle between melee weapons and guns, without obviously excluding a wide range of devastating special maneuvers.