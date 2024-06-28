A44 Games has released a Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn gameplay video which includes over twenty minutes of in-game sequences, including exploration phases, interactions with NPCs and obviously combat: one of the central elements of the game.

As can be seen in the footage, the clashes of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn boast an unprecedented vertical development: the protagonist often finds herself facing enemies who attack her from above and can quickly climb rooftops to reach them, in order to fight back.

The opponents basically belong to infernal hordes who have arrived on the lands of Kian through a huge portal, and the protagonist of the game is a warrior determined to stop their advance.

Accompanied by the fox Enki, who is actually an ancestral creature, we will be able to explore a large open worldmeet new characters and complete increasingly complex tasks.