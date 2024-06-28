A44 Games has released a Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn gameplay video which includes over twenty minutes of in-game sequences, including exploration phases, interactions with NPCs and obviously combat: one of the central elements of the game.
As can be seen in the footage, the clashes of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn boast an unprecedented vertical development: the protagonist often finds herself facing enemies who attack her from above and can quickly climb rooftops to reach them, in order to fight back.
The opponents basically belong to infernal hordes who have arrived on the lands of Kian through a huge portal, and the protagonist of the game is a warrior determined to stop their advance.
Accompanied by the fox Enki, who is actually an ancestral creature, we will be able to explore a large open worldmeet new characters and complete increasingly complex tasks.
We tried it!
We tried Flintlock: Siege of Dawn a few days ago, finding the solid combat system and features innovative elements, a compelling progression and many ways to customize the experience.
Although the game doesn’t surprise us on a narrative level for now, and the exploratory elements don’t seem brilliant, A44 Games’ title could succeed in giving us an experience capable of standing on the spectacular nature of the clashes and what revolves around them, without paying too much attention to the rest.
Luckily, it won’t take long to find out the truth, as Flintlock: Siege of Dawn will be available on July 18 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
