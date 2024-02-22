A44 Games has released a new teaser trailer Of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn which shows other sections of gameplay for this interesting action RPG characterized by a particular fantastic setting.

In the video we see various moments of the game, with the protagonist couple formed by the fighter Nor Vanek and the “feline” divinity Enki engaged in various actions, from movement between inside and outside in the various settings to combat.

This allows us to still appreciate the particular style and atmosphere that characterize the game, as well as better understand how it works.

Developed by the team behind the fascinating Ashen, it is an open world action RPG characterized by a setting that mixes fantasy with mythological elements taken from various cultures between Egypt and the Middle East, creating a very interesting mix.