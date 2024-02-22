A44 Games has released a new teaser trailer Of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn which shows other sections of gameplay for this interesting action RPG characterized by a particular fantastic setting.
In the video we see various moments of the game, with the protagonist couple formed by the fighter Nor Vanek and the “feline” divinity Enki engaged in various actions, from movement between inside and outside in the various settings to combat.
This allows us to still appreciate the particular style and atmosphere that characterize the game, as well as better understand how it works.
Developed by the team behind the fascinating Ashen, it is an open world action RPG characterized by a setting that mixes fantasy with mythological elements taken from various cultures between Egypt and the Middle East, creating a very interesting mix.
The story of Nor and Enki
The story stages the events of the two protagonists in a world where they of the they have decided to impose their dominion over men by force, using force and forcing humanity to submit to their will.
In this desperate situation, a group of fighters decided to organize a desperate resistance, turning against the deities and starting a tremendously unequal fight. Among these is Nor, the protagonist, who along her journey meets her bizarre companion Enki, not just any feline but an ancient deity who has decided to support Nor in her mission.
Last December we saw another gameplay trailer for Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, which indicated the release forsummer 2024.
#Flintlock #Siege #Dawn #gameplay #teaser #trailer #A4439s #game
Leave a Reply