A44 Games and Kepler Interactive have announced that Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has officially entered gold phasethat is, it has completed its production process and is now preparing to be launched on the market, where it will arrive respecting the established release date without further delays.
Meanwhile, the PC version requirementsas per tradition divided between minimum and recommended and also quite accessible to tell the truth, at least as regards the lowest limit imposed as access to the game for Windows-based platforms.
At this point there is little left until the arrival of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, whose release date is set for July 18th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Of Game Passdownloadable for free by all subscribers to the Microsoft service.
A game that isn’t too demanding in terms of requirements
The interesting third-person action RPG from the authors of Ashen presents itself as a game of notable caliber, which could be one of the big surprises of this year.
So let’s see what the requirements announced for the PC version are.
Requirements minimum:
- Operating system – Windows 10
- CPU – Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- Memory – 8 GB RAM
- GPU – GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 (6GB+ RAM)
- DirectX – Version 11
- Archive – Up to 30 GB of free space
Requirements recommended:
- Operating System – Windows 10
- CPU – Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory – 16 GB RAM
- GPU – GTX 2060 Super / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB+ RAM)
- DirectX – Version 12
- Archive – Up to 30 GB of free space
- Additional Notes – SSD
All in all it does not seem to be a particularly demanding game in terms of technical requirements, especially regarding the minimum requirements. Note that among the notes of the recommended ones, there is also the suggestion of the SSD, which has become an increasingly widespread standard in modern games.
You can learn more about the game with our Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn review.
#Flintlock #Siege #Dawn #gold #ready #release #requirements #announced
Leave a Reply