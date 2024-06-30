A44 Games and Kepler Interactive have announced that Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn has officially entered gold phasethat is, it has completed its production process and is now preparing to be launched on the market, where it will arrive respecting the established release date without further delays.

Meanwhile, the PC version requirementsas per tradition divided between minimum and recommended and also quite accessible to tell the truth, at least as regards the lowest limit imposed as access to the game for Windows-based platforms.

At this point there is little left until the arrival of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, whose release date is set for July 18th on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Of Game Passdownloadable for free by all subscribers to the Microsoft service.