Developer A44 Games has announced that it has moved the release window of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn from 2023 to 2024 to create the best experience for players at launch.

Through Twitter it was stated: “We want to update our fans on the development of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. To make Flintlock the best possible experience at launch, we have decided to move the release of the game to 2024. We have worked hard to create a unique open world and deeply detailed, packed with thrilling combat, rewarding exploration, and a true sense of discovery.”

“It’s important to our entire team that Flintlock is a special experience, and for ourselves and for all of you who have followed the game since its announcement we must make it as impressive and unforgettable as possible. Your continued and unwavering support has been incredible. Everyone at A44 Games is inspired by your enthusiasm for what we’re creating and we truly appreciate your patience. We have a lot of exciting things to show you and will have updates for you soon.”

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is the second game of the studio after Ashen of 2018. The work follows a young woman named Nor Vanek, a member of the Coalition, a resistance group that uses gunpowder to fight the magic of the gods. Mankind has nearly become extinct due to the gods’ undead army, and Nor teams up with a magical creature named Enki to fight. The game will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It will also be included in Xbox Game Pass on launch day.

