KLM canceled flights again from Schiphol to destinations in East Asia on Wednesday. Five flights were canceled on Tuesday due to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the area where Azerbaijan and Armenia have come into conflict. “The options for flying around it are limited.”

The company decided on Tuesday to no longer fly through the airspace above Armenia and Azerbaijan as a precaution. This concerned the flights from Amsterdam via Taipei to Seoul and from Amsterdam to Hong Kong, Beijing and Tokyo. An aircraft that was on its way to Tokyo even had to return to Amsterdam after a few hours. Furthermore, several flights have been delayed. At least four of those flights were canceled on Wednesday.

Azerbaijan on Tuesday attacked Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani region where mainly Armenians live. KLM does not want to take any risks and emphasizes that safety has the highest priority. A new route that does not go through the area was not simply created, says a spokesperson. ,,Also because the airspace above Russia is closed.”

Since then, planes have had to fly a longer route to destinations in the north and east of Asia. The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has made the puzzle even more complicated. "The options for flying to a destination like Tokyo are limited," the spokesperson said. "In the coming days we will examine what the situation is and make a new assessment."





Many hundreds of passengers

Travelers are advised to keep an eye on the news. The Dutch airline flies to some destinations every day, while to other destinations (such as Taipei) an aircraft flies three times a week. These destinations involve large aircraft, with many hundreds of passengers.

KLM is still trying to map the total impact of the new measures and says it will inform customers as soon as possible. "We realize that there are many questions that we cannot yet answer. As soon as there is more insight into the impact of this decision and more clarity can be provided, this will be communicated through the usual channels."

What’s going on in Nagorno-Karabakh? Read the explanation here: Why a neighborly dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan can inflame a region

Other countries are calling for calm

Russia has called on the warring parties in Nagorno-Karabakh to immediately lay down their arms. On Telegram, the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote: “In connection with the sharp escalation of the armed confrontation in Nagorno-Karabakh, we urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, halt hostilities and prevent civilian casualties. ‘

Russia is traditionally an ally of Armenia, while Azerbaijan receives support from Turkey. That country has pledged to support Azerbaijan.

The United States and France are using all diplomatic means to try to halt an Azerbaijani offensive. Tuesday’s eruption of Azerbaijani violence against the ethnic Armenian enclave began just as world leaders gathered in New York for the annual United Nations General Assembly.

France has already requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council on the crisis. The operation is “illegal, unjustifiable and unacceptable,” French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told reporters. Observers expect that such a hearing could take place this week.

Phone call

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, also in New York for the meetings, spoke by telephone with the leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan, while French President Emmanuel Macron also spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Blinken urged Azerbaijan in a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev to “immediately cease military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh and de-escalate the situation,” a spokesperson for Blinken’s ministry said.

France and the United States both have large and active Armenian communities.

