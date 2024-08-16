Weather forecast indicates strong winds in coastal areas, very rough seas and heavy rains in the outskirts of the Japanese capital

Most flights passing through Tokyo’s two international airports – Narita and Haneda – have been cancelled or delayed this Friday (16.Aug.2024) due to Typhoon Ampil, which is hitting the region hard. Japan Meteorological Agency issued “maximum alert” for weather conditions.

“Due to the influence of a very strong typhoon, strong winds will blow in coastal areas until the 17th, the sea will be very rough and some areas will suffer from heavy rains because of the typhoon’s rain clouds.”, the agency reported this Friday (16th August), in a statement in X (ex-Twitter).

Typhoon Ampil was located about 300 km south of Tokyo at dawn and was moving north, with winds of up to 216 km/h. The center of the typhoon is expected to remain in the Pacific Ocean and storms are expected to hit the Tokyo metropolitan area before it moves away from Japan again.

The flight tracking website FlightRadar24 reported that airports are experiencing high levels of disruption, “major problems with long delays and several cancelled flights“The worst situation is at Haneda Airport, which had up to 92% of flights canceled. At Narita, the cancellation rate is up to 78%.

In addition to air transport, high-speed train lines connecting Tokyo and Nagoya are also suspended and thousands of people are without electricity.

Watch videos posted on social media:

🚨🇯🇵 JAPAN PREPARES FOR TYPHOON AMPIL Japan ground hundreds of flights and advised nearly 10,000 households to evacuate as Typhoon Ampil, categorized as “very strong,” approached Tokyo. The typhoon, with wind speeds up to 216 kph (134 mph), caused power blackouts in the… pic.twitter.com/xFkbZ8hyxm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 16, 2024

Quite spicy squalls blowing through coastal Chiba – slowly making my way north to Choshi #typhoon #ampil #japan pic.twitter.com/7UXBzrNslc —James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) August 16, 2024