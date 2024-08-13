International media reported that this Tuesday, August 13, several flights to and from Puerto Rico were cancelled due to the arrival of the storm Ernesto, which has affected threatens to become one of the Major hurricanes in the Atlantic.

Meteorologists have predicted gales, widespread flooding and possible landslides of land. In Puerto Rico, several climate impacts have already been recorded.

Jorge Hernandez, President of Aerostar, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín Airport, reported that so far there have been 18 flight cancellations exclusively to and from regional destinations in the Eastern Caribbean and the municipal islands.

Likewise, several airlines have invited passengers to check the status of their flight and, if necessary, reschedule it directly at airports or virtually, as established by each company.

“We are anticipating cancellations of flights scheduled for this afternoon and part of tomorrow,” said Jorge Hernandez, president of Aerostar.

Puerto Rico’s seaports were closed on Tuesday

Upon Ernesto’s arrival, the buildings were also closed this Tuesday.Puerto Rico’s seaports, where public schools, universities and other offices were also closed.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States issued a warning on Tuesday Hurricane warning for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rican islands from Vieques and Culebra.

The NHC also stressed that tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Anguilla and Saint Martin, among others.

Ernesto has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (60 miles) and is moving west-northwest at 30 kilometers per hour (18 miles).

According to the forecast track, the center of Ernesto should pass near or over the Virgin Islands in the next few hours, and then just northeast and north of Puerto Rico tonight and Wednesday.

Puerto Rican authorities warned that storm Ernesto could cause widespread blackouts due to the vulnerable state of the power grid, which is still in the process of being rebuilt after the passage ofHurricane Maria in September 2017, when it hit the island with a category 4.

