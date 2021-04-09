Flights on the problematic Boeing 737 MAX were again suspended, this decision was made by two American airlines – Southwest Airlines and American Airlines. According to CNN, this time an electrical problem was found in the planes.

Boeing itself has notified 16 of its customers of potential electrical problems in specific batches of 737 MAX aircraft. This refers to the grounding of the components in the power supply system. “We are working closely with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on this production issue,” the company said.

As specifies TASSSouthwest Airlines temporarily removed 30 of its 58 Boeing 737 MAXs from its flight schedule, and American Airlines suspended 17 of its 24 such aircraft.

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were banned from flying around the world after two consecutive plane crashes that killed 346 people. The reason was one of the liner systems, which is responsible for adjusting the position of the aircraft in the air. During the investigation, it turned out that the manufacturer managed to avoid the necessary checks of the model by lobbying their interests, and also silenced employees who knew about the problems. Flights were partially resumed only at the end of December 2020.

In January 2021, Boeing agreed to pay $ 2.5 billion in compensation for the problematic 737 MAX aircraft. The company will pay the US Department of Justice a fine of $ 244 million, $ 1.77 billion to compensate customers, and $ 500 million to compensate for the victims of plane crashes.