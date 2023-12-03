Fares for flights to the islands continue to rise during the Christmas and end-of-year holidays, with ticket prices having already broken through the threshold of 500 euros per passenger.

Next year will also be the Christmas of expensive flights to Sicily and Sardinia. Despite the recent interventions on the companies, costs rise during the holiday period and are now well over 500 euros return. Almost as much as an intercontinental flight. Here is the top 20 fares created by Assoutenti by searching (economy class, departure 23 December 2023, return 7 January 2024).

Survey conducted on 3 December 2023 through the specialized platform Skyscanner. 1) Bologna-Palermo 521 euros 2) Bologna-Catania 465 euros 3) Turin-Catania 446 euros 4) Pisa-Catania 441 euros 5) Verona-Palermo 439 euros 6) Genoa-Catania 404 euros 7) Milan-Palermo 399 euros 8 ) Pisa-Cagliari 395 euros 9) Bologna-Cagliari 381 euros 10) Turin-Palermo 366 euros 11) Venice-Catania 374 euros 12) Milan-Catania 372 euros 13) Venice-Palermo 360 euros 14) Venice-Cagliari 345 euros 15) Verona-Catania 344 euros 16) Pisa-Palermo 320 euros 17) Turin-Cagliari 297 euros 18) Rome-Cagliari 282 euros 19) Rome-Palermo 242 euros 20 Rome-Catania 203 euros Milan-Cagliari 203 euros.