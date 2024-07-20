Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/20/2024 – 7:14

Airlines and airports in the US, Europe and Asia are gradually returning to normal operations after a global cyber outage caused by a flaw in CrowdStrike Falcon software. Airlines around the world are gradually returning to flying on Saturday (20/07) after the turmoil caused by one of the biggest IT failures in recent years.

Operations at Berlin’s international airport are back to normal, the airport’s operator said on Saturday. Departing flights are on schedule with minor delays.

Several U.S. airlines also said they had resumed operations. “According to our information, flights have resumed across the country, but there is still some congestion,” a U.S. government official said.

In Asia, airports in Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand announced the restoration of check-in services. Operations have also returned to normal at airports in India, Indonesia and Singapore. Beijing’s airports were not affected, Chinese state television reported.

In the UK, passengers have been warned of potential travel disruptions this weekend as the country’s transport networks continue to feel the impact of a global IT outage. Flight delays and cancellations are among the disruptions expected to continue over the weekend following the disruption, with experts warning it could take weeks for systems to fully recover.

Delays and cancellations due to blackouts

On Friday, crowds of passengers gathered at airports around the world waiting for information after hundreds of flights were canceled.

Major airlines around the world, including American Airlines, Delta and United, have canceled or delayed flights around the world, causing long queues at airports. Delta Air Lines was among the worst hit, with 20% of its flights canceled, according to flight tracking service FlightAware.

Around the world, about 5,000 commercial flights have been canceled, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Airports from Los Angeles to Singapore, Amsterdam and Berlin reported that airlines were checking in passengers with handwritten boarding passes, causing delays.

In the US, the disruption has had a major impact, particularly on the aviation and logistics sector. More than 31,000 flights have been delayed and about 3,600 have been canceled, according to FlightAware, a record high since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

In Europe, several airports have been affected. London’s Heathrow Airport, one of the busiest, has implemented contingency plans to minimize the impact on travel.

Luton, Gatwick, Stansted, Edinburgh and Manchester airports in the UK, Rome, Schiphol (Netherlands), Berlin, Zurich (Switzerland) and Krakow (Poland) were also affected.

In Brazil, Azul Airlines was the most affected, with numerous flights delayed or even cancelled. European airlines that have flights departing from Brazil, such as KLM and Iberia, also reported delays.

In Mexico, airlines appear to continue to struggle, with airports in Guadalajara and Monterrey asking travelers to arrive several hours in advance.

Other Latin American countries, such as Argentina, Panama, Dominican Republic, Peru, Honduras and Chile, were minimally affected, and their national and international airlines, with few exceptions, reported normal operations.

Airlines and airports in Asia and Oceania have also confirmed that they have experienced disruptions. Several airlines, including airlines in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, have been affected, although mostly to a “limited” extent.

Error has already been fixed

Microsoft said the issue began early Thursday evening, affecting Windows 10 users who use its CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity software.

CrowdStrike has admitted that a flaw in an update to CrowdStrike Falcon caused the outage and said it had implemented a fix for the flaw. The company’s chief executive, George Kurtz, told US broadcaster CNBC that he wanted to apologize to all organizations and people affected.

According to computer experts, the latest Falcon update contained bugs and immediately brought Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform to a standstill.

This led to the appearance of so-called “blue screens of death”, which all over the world indicated that systems had stopped working and that servers needed to be restarted.

