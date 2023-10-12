Prices have risen around 19% since the start of the conflict in Israel; FAB will carry out repatriation operations until Sunday (Oct 15)

Flights from Tel Aviv, in Israel, to Guarulhos international airport (SP) departing this Thursday (October 12, 2023) cost an average of R$17,000, according to Google’s airfare monitoring tool. Before the war that began on October 7, prices used to vary between R$2,800 and R$3,200.

Since the latest escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, more than 3,500 flights have been canceled between Sunday (Oct 8) and Wednesday (Oct 11), according to the website FlightAware. The FAB (Brazilian Air Force) has been operating flights to rescue Brazilians in Israel since Tuesday (Oct 10) and the trips should continue until Sunday (Oct 15).

On Wednesday (Oct 11), Itamaraty recommended that all Brazilians who have airline tickets, or are able to purchase them, board commercial flights departing from Ben-Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv. Prices for the next few days vary from R$19,800 to R$5,900.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

the extremist group Hamas launched a unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7 and claimed responsibility for the attacks the following day;

around 2,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip. Extremists have also infiltrated Israeli cities – there are reports of kidnapping of soldiers and civilians;

Israel responded with bombings of targets in the Gaza Strip;

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared (8.out) war on Hamas and spoke of to destroy the group;

world leaders like Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron condemned the attacks – Jewish entities made the same;

Iran and the extremist group Hezbollah celebrated the action of Hamas – find out what it’s like inside the tunnels used by Hezbollah on the border between Lebanon and Israel;

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, determined on Monday (Oct 9) a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip. According to the UN, action is prohibited by international humanitarian law;

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared the conflict to the war in Ukraine. He stated that Hamas is a “terrorist organization”, while Russia can be considered a “Terrorist State”;

Lula called Hamas’ attacks on “terrorism” but relativized the episode;

There will be a government operation to repatriate Brazilians in areas hit by attacks. There will be 5 flights to pick up 900 people. The 1st FAB (Brazilian Air Force) rescue plane landed in Tel Aviv this Tuesday (10.Oct). The operation must be completed on Thursday (Oct 12);

Israeli Embassy in Brazil called Hamas of “branch” of the Iranian regime;

Arthur Lira (PP-AL), president of the Chamber, and Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, also pronounced and appealed for peace;

Bolsonaro (PL) repudiated the attacks and associated Hamas with Lula;

Itamaraty confirmed the death of 1 Brazilian, another 2 are still missing;

