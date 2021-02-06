Regular international flights from Makhachkala will resume from February 16, the first flight is scheduled to Istanbul by UTair, said Murad Shamsudinov, assistant general director of Makhachkala airport on February 6.

“From February 16, UTair plans to operate flights from Makhachkala airport to Turkey, the city of Istanbul,” TASS reports.

Departures will be operated at 6:00 am weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Tickets are already on sale, the airline said.

Makhachkala airport is the only one in Dagestan. It operates flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Surgut, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Samara, Tyumen, Novy Urengoy, and before the closure of international flights in Russia, flights were also carried out to Kazakhstan, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

At the end of January, Pobeda Airlines announced regular flights from Mineralnye Vody to Istanbul. Air traffic will open on March 5.

Currently, Pobeda flies to Turkey from Moscow, Kazan and Ufa.

Regular and charter flights were suspended by Russia in March 2020 due to the situation caused by the spread of coronavirus in the world. Then, gradually, restrictions on air traffic with a number of countries were lifted. In particular, flights to Turkey were resumed on August 1.