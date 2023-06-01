Air Canada, the largest airline, is experiencing technical problems for the second time in a week, leading to massive flight delays, the portal reported on June 1. CTV News.

The carrier told the portal that it is experiencing a “temporary technical problem” with the system it uses to communicate with aircraft and monitor its operations.

“This results in flight delays in our system, but we continue to operate them at reduced fares,” the statement said.

The company recommended that passengers check the status of their flight on the website before traveling to the airport.

Earlier in Canada, they complained about the closure of Russian airspace. Portal CTV News April 23 published article, which noted that due to the need to fly around Russia, Canadian air carriers faced two problems – an increase in the duration of flights and an increase in fuel costs.

In February last year, in response to the EU decision to close the airspace for Russian airlines, Rosaviatsia restricted flights over Russian territory to carriers from more than 30 countries, including Canada. Flights from these states can be operated with a special permit issued by the Federal Air Transport Agency or the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The decision of the EU countries to close the airspace for Russia was a response to the Russian special operation to protect the Donbass.