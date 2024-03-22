Are you ready to travel on your next vacation? With the sale of Volaris Anniversary It is the ideal time to book your trip to national and international destinations with flights from $49 pesos.

On this occasion the famous airline offers you two unmissable promotions, on the one hand you can make national trips from $49 pesos and international trips from $49 dollars for one-way trips.

Likewise, the airline finishes all its national and international flights with up to 30% discount plus an additional 20% with v.club.

If you want to travel with cheap flights on your next vacation, here we tell you the terms and conditions of these two Volaris anniversary sale promotions.

Cheap flights from $49 pesos with Volaris

The first promotion I offered youe Volaris is to travel to national destinations from $49 and international destinations from $49 dollars, however, it is valid to make the reservation this March 22 and allows you to travel from November 1 to 30, 2024.

The rate is subject to availability and although it applies to several routes, the most economical is the one that goes from Toluca to Guadalajara, which has a final cost of $262 pesos, which includes the base rate, the Airport Use Rate ( TUA) and taxes.

Remember that to find flights at this cost, you must make the purchase through the official Volaris site, selecting only direct single flights, since the promotion does not apply to connections.

Likewise, the promotion is only valid when traveling with a zero reservation, a rate that only allows you to travel with one personal item, the size of which does not exceed 35x45x20 cm (that fits under the seat in front of you).

Flights with up to 30% off with Volaris

The second promotion of Volaris allows you to travel to national and international destinations with up to a 30% off Applicable only to the airfare and subject to availability, plus an additional 20% with v.club.

This promotion applies to purchases from March 22 to 25 and allows you to travel from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025, by entering the promotion code VLN30 when purchasing on the official Volaris site.

The discount is valid only on zero and basic reservations. Does not apply to TUA, taxes or additional services.

It should be noted that the basic reservation includes one personal item, plus a carry-on suitcase whose size does not exceed 55x40x25 cm and which together do not exceed 15 kg.