Flights | Finnair’s flight to Ivalo was unexpectedly canceled when another pilot could not be found on the plane

98 Independence Day celebrants who had gone to Lapland remained at the airport. Five passengers have to spend the night in Ivalo due to the flight cancellation.

Finnair flight AY 609 from Helsinki-Vantaa to Ivalo on Tuesday at 20:50 did not take off, because the plane was missing another pilot. Passengers were told at the airport just a little before the flight’s departure time that they could not get to Lapland now.

“We didn’t get enough staff. The second pilot was missing,” said the director of communications Days Tallqvist From Finnair on Tuesday shortly after nine in the evening.

98 passengers remained in Helsinki-Vantaa, of whom Finnair offers a hotel and a 17-euro voucher for the airport’s food services.

“At this time of the evening, the hotel no longer had the opportunity to organize meals,” Tallqvist said.

Likewise, Finnair has to cancel flight AY 610 from Ivalo to Helsinki-Vantaa in the evening, Tallqvist said. In Ivalo, five passengers were waiting for the 11:10 p.m. flight, for whom Finnair will arrange overnight accommodation.

with Finnair is, according to Tallqvist, a system where a deputy is always on duty. Now the backup pilot was already caught on another flight.

“The emergency worker was also in use. Sometimes it happens this way. This isn’t hugely surprising in this day and age with a lot of flu and stuff going around. Of course, we are sorry that people have to change their plans for celebrating Independence Day,” Tallqvist said.

If you want, those who stayed in Helsinki-Vantaa can get to Ivalo on a flight leaving at 6:50 a.m. tomorrow. The flight south from Ivalo leaves tomorrow, the morning of Independence Day, at 9:15.