Disruptions to train and flight services continued across a wide swath of Japan on Friday due to Typhoon Shanshan, which was weakening but still affecting the main southwestern island of Kyushu. JR Kyushu said it will suspend most Shinkansen services on the island throughout Friday, while high-speed train service will be limited to several sections between Hakata, in northern Kyushu, and Tokyo via Shin-Osaka, operators said.

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines said they would cancel or reschedule many flights to and from airports in the western and southwestern regions on Friday, and the irregular schedule will affect airlines through Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency had described Typhoon Shanshan as “very strong” before it hit Kyushu on Thursday morning, but rescinded that designation in the afternoon.

It also lowered the typhoon warning it had issued for most parts of Kagoshima Prefecture. At 5 a.m. Friday, the typhoon was spotted near Yufu, Oita Prefecture, and was moving slowly northeast with winds of up to 126 kilometers per hour, the agency said.