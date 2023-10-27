The first flights to evacuate tourists and some residents of the port Mexican of Acapulcodevastated by the powerful Hurricane Otis which has left at least 27 dead, left during the morning of this Friday, authorities reported.

During the presidential morning press conference, the Secretary of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, explained that as of 8:00 a.m. local time (2:00 p.m. GMT) three planes were scheduled since the runway of the air terminal does not register any major damage.

We are grateful for the life that gives us the opportunity to continue

“The Acapulco airport has already been restored for an airlift (…) with daytime flights of commercial airlines to evacuate tourists and the local population and specialist doctors will arrive,” the official explained.

A team of the AFP He confirmed the arrival of dozens of people, with suitcases and backpacks, to board the ships.

“We are very happy and content, grateful for the life that gives us the opportunity to continue,” he told AFP Clara Elena Albo, originally from the capital and who was vacationing with her husband.

This is the panorama in Mexico after the passage of the category 5 hurricane. See also The United States imposed sanctions against two Russian companies Photo: José Luis de la Cruz. EFE

The death toll remains at 27 while the search continues for four missing people, three of them from the Navy.

“Unfortunately there was loss of human life (…) but there were not so many in the face of such a strong and shocking phenomenon,” said President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Faced with the tragedy, Pope Francis sent a telegram in which he expressed his condolences, reported The Vatican.

The Supreme Pontiff “offers fervent suffrages for the eternal repose of the deceased, while asking the Lord to send his condolences to the relatives of the deceased,” he notes.

Otis, which arrived early Wednesday morning as a category 5, the maximum on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained winds of 270km/h, is the most powerful hurricane that has hit the state of Guerrero, on the Pacific coast, in addition to which grew stronger in a few hours.

There is also damage to 80% of the hotels in this port that essentially lives off tourism, in addition to leaving numerous businesses and houses in ruins and streets flooded with mud and fallen trees, poles and debris.

Much of Acapulco remained without electricity or telephone, in addition to food being scarce, which has led to looting of supermarkets.

In October 1997, Category 4 Paulina hit the coasts of Guerrero and neighboring states, leaving more than 200 dead.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO