Several flights were delayed at Moscow airports today, February 27, should from Yandex.Schedule data.

Sheremetyevo canceled one flight and rescheduled ten flights. Eight flights were delayed in Vnukovo, and 11 in Domodedovo. At the same time, there is no information about disruptions in the schedule in Zhukovsky.

Earlier, Muscovites were warned about dangerous weather. According to forecasters, strong winds with gusts of up to 17 meters per second are expected in the capital.