Lie on the ground, with the brim leaning on bags and suitcases, transformed into emergency cushions. Camped out at the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, waiting for a plane that never took off. This is how an abundant thousand Italians on holiday in the Iberian Peninsula spent last night. The reason? The cancellation, yesterday evening, of eight direct flights to our country, due to the storm called Rea, which hit the Balearic Islands yesterday morning. “There are women, children, sick people, people who have to take medicines: we are in great difficulty” says Davide Scanavino, from Turin, in Majorca with his family, who was supposed to leave for Cagliari at 7.30 pm on a Ryanair flight yesterday evening and then return to the Piedmontese capital, except to see one’s flight cancelled. Problem number one: «There is no assistance. Yesterday evening at 10pm they gave us 4 euros: we don’t do much with it». Problem number two: «Here in Majorca there are no free hotels».

There are seven of them. Him, his wife, his children, plus the family of his wife’s cousin. They had left a week ago from Sardinia, where they had spent the first few days of vacation. The idea was to stay in Mallorca for a week. Instead: «There are no flights available until August 31st». The problem does not concern only those who were headed for Cagliari. Yesterday, from 14.55 to 23.20, again due to bad weather, flights to Fiumicino (two), Malpensa, Verona, Bologna, Pisa and Bergamo were cancelled. In Scanavino, this morning, Ryanair provided seven tickets for Thursday 31 August. «There are a thousand Italians at the airport, but there are also many foreigners. How many are we in all? No less than 4-5 thousand» says Scanavino. “We spoke to the consulate, they told us they are doing everything possible. But here the situation is not sustainable.

“The Consulate General of Italy in Barcelona in close collaboration with the Farnesina is providing assistance to compatriots stranded in Palma de Mallorca due to bad weather, which has led to delays and cancellations in air connections to and from the Balearic archipelago”. at the Ansa in Farnesina following the news of hundreds of Italians who were unable to leave the Balearic Islands due to bad weather conditions. “The Consulate General is in contact with the airline affected by the disruptions to arrange for the timely insertion of compatriots on the first available flights, while some have already managed to leave Palma de Mallorca,” added the Foreign Ministry.