A volcanic eruption in New Zealand caused a number of flights to be cancelled on Thursday, while scientists warned that the eruption could continue for “weeks or months” to come.

The volcano, White Island, is located off the North Island and 200 km from Auckland, the country’s largest city. In 2019, its eruption killed 22 people.

National airline Air New Zealand said 10 flights were cancelled as ash drifted onto flight paths at some local airports.

A spokesman for the airline confirmed to AFP that flights resumed after the volcanic ash dissipated in the surrounding airspace.

Satellite images showed “minor volcanic activity” that began earlier this month, the research institute GNS Science said in a monitoring bulletin.

Scientists believe that this volcanic activity was part of the “typical eruption cycles” documented at White Island.

“This activity may continue for some time, from weeks to months,” they said.

New Zealand raised its volcano alert level to level three on a five-point scale earlier this month.

Tours to White Island have been banned since the volcano erupted in 2019.