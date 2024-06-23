The airport spokesman added that a large number of departing flights are expected to be delayed or cancelled, especially from Terminals One and Two, according to Reuters.

Sky News was the first to report on the disturbance, and said that a problem with the electricity supply affected Manchester Airport and a number of buildings.

The report indicated that power supply had returned, but the impact of the outage would affect services throughout the day.

The spokesman said, “It is best for passengers scheduled to depart from one or two lounges to contact the airlines before heading to the airport.”

He added, “Passengers scheduled to depart from Terminal Three should arrive at the airport normally unless the airlines advise them otherwise, but they could be affected by delays.”