The detection of a drone over Frankfurt International Airport caused the cancellation and disruption of flights at the airport on Thursday evening. A spokesman for the Federal Police Directorate responsible for the airport confirmed on Friday morning the sighting of the plane and the resulting disruption.
No further canceled flights were listed on the airport’s website as of this morning. The police spokesman was not able to provide any information about the background of the incident.
