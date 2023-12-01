The first day of December 2023 will be marked as the date for the resumption of the air route between the capital of Spain and the capital of the Region, which brings them closer to less than an hour. Volotea launched this Friday the first commercial flight between both cities, a trip that about 90 people took at 4:50 p.m., according to the company. “It’s a gift to be so close and at this price,” the passengers noted shortly before getting on the plane, whose name fit the general sentiment: ‘La vie est belle’. The municipality of Murcia thus has an air connection with the capital for the first time, since although there were previously flights to Madrid, they were through the San Javier aerodrome.

Among the expedition that left Murcia early in the morning to experience this day for the Region was the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, the Minister of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports, Carmen Conesa, and the general director of the Tourism Institute of the Region, Juan Francisco Martínez Carrasco.

As soon as he arrived at terminal 2 of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport, the head of the regional Executive wanted to thank Volotea, which was represented on the institutional visit by its co-founder, Lázaro Ros, for “the determined commitment it has made to the Region of Murcia with this route and what it has been doing all this time. «It is a historic day. We have been waiting for this moment for many years and it is a long demand and a desire that today finds a response,” said Miras.

The president of the Community assured that between the trips that will be carried out to Madrid and those that, starting this Sunday, will be made to Barcelona “57,000 tickets will be offered on a total of 340 flights throughout the year. With this we fulfill two objectives: attract more tourists and facilitate transportation for the citizens of the Region.

López Miras announced that the Community “will have connection with 22 international destinations this summer, in addition to the national routes of Madrid, Barcelona and those established in the north.” “It represents an increase of 8% compared to the last summer campaign,” he stated.

A happy return and an exciting visit



It was five minutes before five in the afternoon when the passengers were wished a good trip from the cabin. Next, the pilot prepared to take off on the runway and, after a few minutes, at 5:10 p.m., make the inaugural flight from the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport to Corvera. Almost a hundred passengers, according to the company, boarded the aircraft to leave the cold of Madrid behind and seek the heat of Murcia, where they arrived at 5:56 p.m.

Students eager to meet family and friends, citizens of the Region who were returning home after a few days of tourism and even neighbors from neighboring communities who wanted to land in Corvera to enjoy all the corners of the Region of Murcia for the first time. . This last case is that of Marta Berni, a 26-year-old young woman from Córdoba who works in a consultancy in Madrid and took this first flight to enjoy the long weekend with her family in Murcia. «We love traveling around Spain and Murcia and its towns have been highly recommended to us. “We chose this weekend to have several days and visit everything beautiful that this land has,” said the Andalusian.

Marta traveled alone this Friday from Madrid. Here, to pick her up, her parents were waiting for her, who had made plans to meet her again on the train station platform, although finally the long-awaited hug took place in the terminal of the International Airport of the Region of Murcia. «I saw the price, how long it took and how much the luggage cost me and I didn’t think about it. Faster and cheaper than the train. It is a very good option for those who are from there but also a great opportunity for those of us who do not know Murcia,” she says.

Another very different case is that of Raúl Olivares, 41 years old, and his wife. Both of them usually “go frequently for tourism to Madrid”, and although on the way there they simply opted for the AVE, on the way back they didn’t think about it, since they see this commercial flight as a unique opportunity: “It’s wonderful, no not only because of the speed, but also because of the price. If the offers are maintained, we will definitely take it again. “It is a luxury not to have to travel 70 kilometers to Alicante to fly.”

María González from Murcia, a 21-year-old Economics and Journalism student, was surprised by so many cameras and the presence of the media. She was looking forward to a peaceful return home aboard ‘La vie este belle’. «This commercial flight is a great opportunity. It saves us time and it saves us money. We notice the difference a lot, especially students like me. It’s nice to be home in less than an hour. And it allows you to feel much closer to your family and friends », she confesses.

Some words that Aitana Sánchez, a Murcian woman who studies in Segovia and who also undertook the trip back home without fear of heights and wanting to hug her loved ones, subscribes: «It’s very nice to get home so quickly. “It’s a pleasure to avoid long hours on the bus or car.”

Smiles and a feeling of satisfaction were the tone among the first passengers of a flight that narrows the distance for tourists but, above all, brings closer the hearts of parents and children and couples who, since this Friday, feel more united.

Four weekly flights



The route will have four flights: two from the International Airport of the Region of Murcia and two that will depart from Barajas. They will be on Tuesdays and Fridays until January 15, when the frequency will change to Mondays and Fridays. The established schedule, starting on the ninth day of 2024, will be as follows: from Madrid, the plane will depart at 1:35 p.m. on Mondays and at 4:50 p.m. on Fridays, while from Corvera, the aircraft will depart for the capital of Spain on Mondays to 3:25 p.m. and on Fridays at 6:40 p.m. From 24 euros (one way). In short, a more than suggestive option to ‘plant yourself’ in the capital in the blink of an eye to spend a weekend.