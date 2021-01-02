new Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that flights between India and United Kingdom (UK) will resume from 8 January.

However, to strictly follow all protocols, airlines of both countries will be allowed only 15 flights per week. That is, only 30 plots a week will operate from the four metros Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Aviation Minister Puri tweeted “It has been decided to start flights between India and UK from January 8, 2021, to operate 15 flights per week for the airlines of both countries to Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad by January 23, 2021. Will be from. DGCA will release details soon. “

It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021.

Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly – Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) January 1, 2021

Flights were halted in the UK due to a new strain of corona virus

Significantly, after the arrival of a new strain of Corona virus in Britain, India stopped flights between India and Britain from midnight on 22 December. New strains of corona virus have been confirmed in about 30 people in the country.

Now on January 8, flights will resume after being suspended for 16 days. In the meantime, about 140 flights have been canceled. Earlier there were about 10 flights daily and now there will be about four flights daily. In such a situation, it will be a challenge for airline companies to accommodate passengers. A senior airline official said on this, “There is a need to do this to control the epidemic and we hope that passengers will understand our limits.”

Also read-

Today, Corona vaccine will be dry run across the country, know how the preparations are

Weather update: chill in north India, likely to get some relief from jan 3