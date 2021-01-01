Flights between India and Britain will resume from 8 January. It was announced by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday. Last month, the service was discontinued in the UK due to new and highly contagious strains of the corona virus.The minister said in the tweet, ‘It has been decided that flights between India and Britain will resume from 8 January 2021. Till January 23, operations will be limited to 15 flights per week only for carriers from both countries from Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had on 20 December banned the operation of all flights to and from the UK till 31 December. Following this announcement, flights between the two countries were suspended from 22 December. The government took this step after receiving news that a new type of corona virus was found there, but now flights have been announced to resume.