Flights and public events: The photo summary shows what Donald Trump’s days were like before the infection was confirmed

The U.S. presidential race is nearing completion, and the calendars of both candidates will be filled with the program. The image compilation shows what Donald Trump’s days were like in the last week before his coronavirus infection.

Juha-Pekka Laitinen HS

­ President Donald Trump and his candidate for the new Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, held a press conference in the White House Gardens on Saturday.­ Donald Trump greeted the audience at an election campaign held at Harrisburg Airport in Pennsylvania on Saturday night.­ Donald Trump and his assistants at a news conference on Sunday after The New York Times published Trump’s tax information.­ President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on their way to a briefing on the coronavirus testing situation at the White House on Monday.­ At Monday’s press conference in the White House garden, media representatives were a fair distance away from Donald Trump.­ Donald Trump met with the public and the media in front of the White House on Tuesday before his flight to an election debate in Cleveland.­ Donald Trump arrived with his wife Melania at Cleveland Hopkins Airport in Ohio on Tuesday. In the evening, a television debate was held in the city.­ Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election debate in Cleveland.­ Presidential candidates Trump and Biden, along with their wives, left the stage after the election debate ended.­ The night before Wednesday, Donald Trum returned to Washington after an election debate in Cleveland. There was rainy weather at Andrews Air Base.­ Donlad Trump answered media questions in front of the White House before leaving for the campaign on Wednesday.­ Donald Trump’s first Minnesota campaign event on Wednesday was at Minneapolis-Saint Paul Airport. The audience was kept farther away with the help of safety fences.­ Donald Trump’s second campaign event in Minnesota was held at Duluth Airport on Wednesday night.­ There were few face masks in the audience at Duluth’s Wednesday campaign.­ Donald Trump at the speaker stand at the Duluth Campaign in Minnesota on Wednesday.­ Donald Trump was filmed Thursday at Andrews Air Base on his way to a fundraiser in New Jersey.­ Donald Trump returned to the White House on his official helicopter Thursday after his visit to New Jersey.­