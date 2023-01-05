sound.– Derived from a blockade with vehicles on fire, the Ciudad Obregón Airport, sonorous, evicted passengers waiting to take flights, which were suspended.

Sonora was the first state to announce the reinforcement of security and shielding on the borders with Sinaloa after the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, which has a presence in this border state.

Local reports reported that at least two trailers burned on International Highway No. 15, in the Ciudad Obregón-Navojoa section, at the height of the air terminal, 436 kilometers from Culiacán.

Aeromexico reported that in order to prioritize the safety of citizens, they would cancel the trips programmed from this point.

“#Aeroméxico Reports: Because your safety comes first, we have temporarily canceled operations in Ciudad Obregón. Stay tuned for our no-cost protection policies and upcoming updates.”

The Secretary of Security (SSP) of Sonora reported that due to these events, one person was injured and the highway was closed for a period of one hour, traffic arrived at around 3:00 p.m.

Several shell casings were collected at the scene.