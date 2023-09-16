Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

Split

The body was discovered in the undercarriage of the Turkish Airlines plane after landing. In fact, such finds are not uncommon.

Istanbul – A body has been found in the undercarriage of a Turkish Airlines airliner. She was discovered after landing. The identity or nationality of the person is still unclear, a spokesman for the airline said German press agency on Friday (September 15).

Body discovered in the undercarriage of a Turkish Airlines plane: Identity details still unclear

The plane left Amsterdam on Thursday and landed in the metropolis of Istanbul in Turkey in the evening. Maintenance teams found a lifeless body in the Airbus A330 during routine checks, the private news agency reported Demirören, which belongs to the Turkish group of the same name. There were initially no further details.

A body was discovered on a Turkish Airline plane during maintenance work. © picture alliance/dpa | Roland Weihrauch

Dead people on planes: Bodies are found during maintenance

Bodies of stowaways are repeatedly found in the undercarriages of airplanes. This was also the case in January after a flight from the Colombian airline Avianca landed in Bogotá. The dead had been in the aircraft’s landing gear for several days. They showed burns and evidence of extreme cold.

In October last year, a dead person was discovered in the landing gear shaft of a Lufthansa plane at Frankfurt Airport. The plane came from the Iranian capital Tehran. The Frankfurt police said at the time that there was an oxygen can with a mask next to the body.

Lack of oxygen and burning are responsible for the deaths of stowaways in aircraft landing gear

Stowaways who hide in the landing gear of airplanes often freeze to death in the plane. The lack of oxygen at high altitudes is also dangerous and is one reason why bodies are repeatedly found. They are often only discovered during maintenance work. Since the regularity and distances vary, dead people can remain undetected for a few days. (dpa/hk)