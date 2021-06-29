Since it was put into practice the new income restriction of Argentines from abroad until July 9, the expiration date of the Decree of Necessity and Urgency, 7,200 people will be able to return to Argentina. That is what allows the 600 income quota imposed by the Government on the grounds that in this way the arrival in the country of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus and other strains of the virus is delayed. With that limitation of 7,200 income,how many Argentines will be stranded without being able to return to the country in the period they had foreseen?

The figures differ. This Tuesday, the Migration Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior distributed a table where all passengers who flew from Ezeiza are listed in the last month and did not return to the country in that period. There it appears that between May 28 and June 28 they left Argentina 44,242 citizens.

The table with the official data indicates that, of this total, 60% –26,528 people– They declared that they were flying for tourism, while another 15% -6840 passengers- said that they were leaving the country momentarily for work reasons. The remaining 25% percent declared that they traveled for “study”, “moving”, “residence” or “other reasons”.

However, these figures take on another dimension if one considers that -as Clarín revealed last Friday-, In the last 120 days, 107,000 Argentines left the country, and 42% announced that they left for “tourism”, with which the number of people who left Ezeiza and did not return is around 45,000 passengers, only if those who traveled to walk are taken into account.

Regarding that number, the head of the National Migration Directorate, Florencia Carignano, said that “in reality it is about 45 thousand Argentines who declared that they left for tourism in the last 4 months” and added that “they are not stranded.”

In a newsletter on Migrations, the official explained that according to data from the agency dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, in the last month about 26 thousand Argentines left the country for tourism purposes, of which 10 thousand did so in the last week.

According to the note of Clarion on Friday, among the 107,000 travelers in the last four months, the most chosen destination was USA, which received 28,744 travelers with an Argentine passport, and Spain, where 27,498 people arrived from the Ezeiza airport. These figures indicate that Uruguay (5,953), Chile (5,469), France (5,041), Panama (4,701), Holland (4,530), Paraguay (4,184), Brazil (3,408) and Colombia (3,392) are the countries that complete the top 10 of the countries chosen by Argentines when traveling.

The rest of the travelers went to Mexico, Germany, Bolivia, Peru, Turkey, Ethiopia, the Dominican Republic, Switzerland, Ecuador, Cuba and other destinations with very little circulation of Argentines.

A very informal calculation that has been circulating in the Foreign Ministry for months, in turn, indicates that there are about a million Argentines living outside the country. This account arises from the data provided by the embassies during the past year, when each diplomatic representation wrote down the people who wanted to return when the borders were closed and flights were canceled due to COVID.

