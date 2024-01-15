Ever wondered what the flight crew gossips about? Then you should pay close attention now, because a stewardess reveals secret names.

Kassel – The next time you sit on a plane, you should listen carefully when the flight staff are talking. The crew uses secret codes so that not all passengers notice what is being discussed and exchanged among themselves. For example, if a passenger is called “Philip,” they can assume that they will not enjoy the rest of the flight.

If a passenger behaved inappropriately or did something wrong, the flight staff would be happy to give the name “Philip”. This is what a stewardess reveals to the British tabloid The Sun. As a result, the perpetrator must expect to receive poor service for the rest of the flight. “This term originally comes from the term PILP – Passenger I’d Like to Punch,” she explains. Over time, the secret code became a little more subtle.

Flight staff reveal secret codes: “Philip” doesn’t mean anything good

A stewardess awaits the next passengers (symbolic image). © dpa / Inga Kjer

But names are also given to exemplary passengers. As an example, the stewardess uses the term “Bob” – an abbreviation for “best on board”, in German “the best on board”. If the name is mentioned together with the seat number in the same sentence, the respective passenger is noticed positively. Another stewardess reports that there is a game called “Find Bob” in which the person who looks best on the plane is searched for.

Is she into me? Pleasant secret codes of the flight crew

The stewardess further explains that there is another way to tell the flight staff which passengers they like or don't like. This is called the “Cheerio” method: When passengers leave the plane, they are usually said goodbye one after the other. If instead of the usual phrases like “Goodbye” you get a “Cheerio” instead, then congratulations: the stewardess wants to tell you that she fancies you.

But even before landing, the flight staff reveal which passengers they find particularly attractive – using the secret code “hot coffee”. The stewardess gives an example sentence: “I have hot coffee in seat 3B”. “This means that there is an extremely attractive passenger sitting in this seat, which the crew absolutely has to examine for themselves.” That too Teleshow has deciphered some secret codes used by both stewardesses and pilots, including:

Stewardesses, stewards and pilots: The list of secret codes

Crotch watch: checking passengers

I might do seven days in Denmark: Interested in individual passengers

Landing Lips: Stewardesses touching up their makeup before landing

Senior Mom: Long-time stewardess

Slam Clicker: Boring crew member

Baby Jesus: Pampered child

Delta defect: toilet is defective

Human Gone (Hugo): Corpse on board

Human Remains (HR): Deceased passenger

The secret codes in dangerous situations include:

Cactus: Medical emergencies among passengers

7700: Transponder code as an alarm for air traffic controllers

7600: Transponder code for radio failures

7500: Transponder code for the hijacking of the plane See also A visitor to a Moscow karaoke was shot during the conflict

A pilot tells us The Sunthat terms such as “ground stop” and “air pocket” are much more common. As the names suggest, the former means that a landing must be carried out and the latter means that turbulence is expected. In these cases, passengers generally have nothing to fear.

The fact that flight crews keep a close eye on their passengers is nothing new. In fact, they should also examine the luggage, which will help them get an idea of ​​its owner. “Usually a nightmare,” says a stewardess. They also think about it when passengers order snacks. A stewardess reveals what makes her angry about it. (cln)

Category list image: © dpa / Inga Kjer