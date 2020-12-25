Actress Amisha Patel stepped into the film industry 20 years ago with ‘Kaho Naa Pyar Hai’. Hrithik Roshan also made his Bollywood debut with this film. Ameesha and Hrithik went on to become overnight stars after the film went superhit. Now recently, Amisha had reached the airport to travel by flight, when the airline staff members gave a great dance performance on the title song of the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which made her very emotional.

A video is going viral on social media, in which the staff members are seen dancing to the song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, while Ameesha gets emotional while watching the performance. Tears start falling from their eyes. For some time, Amisha wipes tears and then starts dancing with the staff members.

Remo D’Souza performed romantic dance with wife Lizelle on Christmas, video surfaced

Let us tell you that Rakesh Roshan launched his son Hrithik in Bollywood from the film Kaho Na Pyar Hai. The film received tremendous response at the box office. The songs of the film were also super hit. After this film, Ameesha worked with Hrithik in the film Aap Mujhe Achne Lagne Lagge.

Remo D’Souza’s wife Liezel asked Salman Khan to support him, thank you, bid – you are an angel

Amisha has been walking away from the big screen for quite some time. The last time she appeared in the film Bhaiyyaji Superhit, which was released in the year 2018. In the film, he worked with Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Arshad Warsi, although the film did not like the audience much.