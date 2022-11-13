The latest update of Microsoft Flight Simulator added a really fun feature: the ability to cast one playable version from Flight Simulator within the game.

Flight Simulator in Microsoft Flight Simulator

This is of course the update for the 40th anniversary of the franchise, which has added a lot of other content, such as new planes, new airports, new helicopters and new helipads. The celebratory part, however, is mainly made up of missions taken from previous Flight Simulators and the presence of the very first title in the series. To play it you have to use a Diamond DA62, using the command console to fly straight into the 80s.

Of course this is not the most comfortable way to play it, as it is not very comfortable. The truth is that it should be considered above all as a very pleasant easter egg, which will surely make happy the historical fans of Flight Simulator, those who have experienced its evolution in its entirety, from the original wireframe graphics, to the ultra realistic one of today.

For the rest, if you want more information on Microsoft Flight Simulator, we refer you to our review.