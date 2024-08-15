Thursday, August 15, 2024
Flight safety | There was a serious incident on Norwegian’s flight to Helsinki – Otkes started an investigation

August 15, 2024
It was a flight from Rhodes to Helsinki. Two cabin crew members were injured in the situation.

Accident Investigation Center (Otkes) has started an investigation on the flight of the Norwegian airline last week, Sunday, August 11. about the serious dangerous situation that occurred.

It was a flight from Rhodes to Helsinki. Two cabin crew members were injured when the plane flew into turbulence.

The investigation of the case is only in the initial stages, says the head of the investigation Janne Kotiranta For Helsingin Sanomat. According to Kotiranta, the investigation of the case will take at least half a year.

A special investigator has been appointed as the leader of the investigation team Juho Posio. The members of the investigation team are a commercial pilot, a flight instructor Juha-Pekka Keidastotest pilot Antti Rautio and a retired purser Sanna Winberg.

Kotiranta did not comment on how seriously the cabin crew members were injured in the dangerous situation.

