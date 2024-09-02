Flight safety | A bomb threat targeted a Finnair flight

Flight safety|The threat was directed at a flight from Geneva to Helsinki. It landed in Helsinki around 14:50 on Monday.

Finnair the flight was hit by a bomb threat on Monday. However, the plane was able to land at Helsinki-Vantaa airport. Finnair’s communications manager Jenni Kiiski confirmed information about the threat to Helsingin Sanomat.

It was Finnair flight AY1532 on the way from Geneva to Helsinki. According to Kiiski, it landed in Helsinki around 14:50 on Monday.

Finnair called the police against the landed plane.

Kiiski did not comment further on the bomb threat against the Geneva plane. However, he said that most of the threats to air traffic are baseless.

“In such cases, we have clear processes that are strictly followed,” says Kiiski.

The bomb threat was reported earlier, for example Online news.