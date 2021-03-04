THE pandemic has caused British holidaymakers to become more wary, new research has revealed.

Following the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak 40% of Brits are more likely to consider taking out travel insurance and 37% are less inclined to visit spots severely hit by the virus.

According to data from Comparethemarket.com, nearly half of Britons have confirmed that they are more likely to take out the right level of insurance before their next trip to protect themselves against canceled plans or unexpected illness.

Additionally, it looks like Brits are prepared to splash more cash than ever before to make sure they achieve the holiday of their dreams after being locked inside for almost a year.

Over 20% of holidaymakers are prepared to spend more money than usual when booking their next trip abroad while 18% have said they look to spend less.

Meanwhile 34% said they would be taking extra special care while traveling by bringing their own bacterial gel and wearing masks.

It comes after the UK government said it was likely to lift it’s international travel ban and allow Brits to leave the country for holidays this Spring.

With the ban set to be lifted on May 17, this latest study has revealed that the majority (58%) of Brits are already dreaming about their next holiday abroad.

Josh Daniels, head of travel insurance at comparethemarket.com, said: “Without a doubt, the pandemic has had a significant impact, especially within the tourism industry.

Travel restrictions are in place and could be for quite some time depending on the vaccine roll-out and countries lifting restrictions. However, many of us are dreaming of being able to go on holidays abroad again and it’s reassuring to see that taking out the right level of cover before traveling is a priority for those looking to travel in the future. “

While holiday travel abroad remains a risk for many, people in the UK have instead considered packing up their lives to become expats.

Since the UK lockdown began, there has been a 30% rise in Brits considering a move to Europe and Spain is at the top of their wish list.