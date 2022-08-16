The regime of restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the south and central part of Russia has been extended until August 23. This was reported on August 16 in Rosaviatsia.

Flights to the airports of Anapa, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov-on-Don, Simferopol and Elista are temporarily restricted.

“Russian airlines are recommended to organize the transportation of passengers on alternative routes using the airports of Sochi, Volgograd, Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol and Moscow,” the ministry said.

Other airports in Russia are operating normally, the Federal Air Transport Agency added.

The previous time, the Federal Air Transport Agency extended restrictions on flights to 11 airports in the southern and central parts of Russia until August 17.

On August 1, the department transferred 54 billion rubles of subsidies to airlines and airports under three state support programs, the total amount of which is over 125 billion rubles. Rosaviatsia’s plans to provide state support to 20 airlines to refund passengers the cost of tickets for canceled flights was reported on June 3.