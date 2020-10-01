Oxfam publishes the results of a vast survey focused on the “mega project” carried out by the French Total, in partnership with the China National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC), to exploit the Ugandan oil reserves located on Lake Albert. The British NGO exposes the “tax optimization” mechanisms allowing multinationals to avoid tax, thanks to its numerous “bilateral tax treaties” (CFB), of which “none meets the best international standards”, according to the IMF. At the heart of this system, Oxfam points to the role played by the CFB linking Uganda to the Netherlands: “According to the Dutch Statistical Office, more than 14,000 letterbox companies use the Netherlands only as a transit country investments ”, details the NGO, when“ 95% of Dutch investments in Uganda (the first investor) have in fact been made by a third country ”.

Total and the CNOOC benefit greatly from this system which deprives the Ugandan population of significant income likely to inflate the government budget and allocate it to social or health spending: “the Ugandan government will miss out on $ 287 million in the 25 years of operation of the project, ”notes Oxfam.

Uganda is expected to start mining some 1.4 billion barrels recoverable from Lake Albert very soon, and building a gigantic 1,445 km oil pipeline through Tanzania, following a formal agreement signed between Kampala and Dodomaà. mid-September. A project that worries environmental defenders, both oil production is expected to impact the fragile ecosystems of Lake Albert, as well as the nature reserves crossed by the pipeline.