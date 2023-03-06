Flight MH370 | The relatives want to continue the search for the Malaysian Airlines plane that disappeared nine years ago

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared without a trace en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing almost exactly nine years ago. Now the relatives want to start the search again.

Mysteriously the relatives of the passengers of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which disappeared in 2014, want to restart the search for the plane. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

On Sunday, the relatives appealed to the Malaysian government to allow the US research company to restart the search for the missing plane.

A company called Ocean Infinity explores the seabed with remote-controlled underwater devices. The company was involved in the search in 2018 before Malaysia decided to end the search for the plane without results.

Relatives according to which the company would be ready to start searching as soon as next summer. The relatives also suggested that the Malaysian government could only pay the company if the plane was found.

“Ocean Infinity has made real progress over the past year working with many people to better understand the events of 2014. In essence, this has greatly improved their chances of a successful search,” the relatives said in a statement, according to Reuters.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared without a trace on the way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014. There were 239 passengers on board the Boeing 777 plane.

Despite extensive searches, there is no clarity on the plane’s fate. Only occasional pieces of it have been found on the shores of the Indian Ocean over the years.